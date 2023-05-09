Israeli military took no accountability for journalists it killed over past 20 years, press freedom group says

A priest addresses mourners during a memorial mass for slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the first anniversary of her death on May 7. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) A priest addresses mourners during a memorial mass for slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the first anniversary of her death on May 7. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions,' shortly after the Kremlin's forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.

5 things to know for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

China and Canada's diplomatic spat ramps up, RBC economists expect a spike in unemployment and insolvencies, and the Chicago Blackhawks get first pick in the NHL draft. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social