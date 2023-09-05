Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank kills a Palestinian man

Palestinians mourn around the body of Ayed Abu Harb, 21, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during his funeral in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops killed Abu Harb during an army raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire from gunmen during an operation to destroy an explosives stockpile in the refugee camp. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo) Palestinians mourn around the body of Ayed Abu Harb, 21, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during his funeral in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops killed Abu Harb during an army raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire from gunmen during an operation to destroy an explosives stockpile in the refugee camp. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo)

