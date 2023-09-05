Israeli military kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank: a militant in an army raid and a teenage gunman

Palestinians mourn around the body of Ayed Abu Harb, 21, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during his funeral in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Sept. 5, 2023. Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops killed Abu Harb during an army raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire from gunmen during an operation to destroy an explosives stockpile in the refugee camp. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo) Palestinians mourn around the body of Ayed Abu Harb, 21, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during his funeral in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Sept. 5, 2023. Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops killed Abu Harb during an army raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire from gunmen during an operation to destroy an explosives stockpile in the refugee camp. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

analysis

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social