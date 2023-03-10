Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker, teen in West Bank
A Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Friday, the military said.
Hours later, a 16-year-old Palestinian died after being critically wounded when Israeli troops opened fire on stone-throwing Palestinians in northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The violence comes a day after a Palestinian gunman shot and wounded Israelis in downtown Tel Aviv -- the latest to grip Israel and the West Bank in one of the deadliest periods of unrest among Israelis and Palestinians in years.
The Israeli military said the armed Palestinian slipped into a farm near the settlement of Karnei Shomron, and was fatally shot by an Israeli settler overseeing the land.
Palestinian authorities identified him as 21-year-old Abed al-Sheikh. His father, Badaie al-Sheikh, said Israeli security forces searched his house, interrogated him and confiscated his son's phone in the nearby Palestinian village of Saniriya.
The teen, Amir Ouda, was wounded close to a checkpoint near the town of Qalqilya, the Palestinian health ministry said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Hours earlier, Israeli security forces entered the Palestinian village of Naalin and prepared to demolish the family house of the Palestinian suspected of carrying out the Tel Aviv attack Thursday night. The shooter had opened fire near Dizengoff Street in a bustling area of the city's center and wounded three Israelis, including one critically, before being shot and killed.
The Hamas militant group claimed the attacker, a 23-year-old former prisoner named Moataz Khawaja, as a member of the organization's armed wing. Hamas said the shooting was in response to an Israeli military arrest raid that day that killed three gunmen in the northern village of Jaba, along with another raid earlier this week that killed seven Palestinians in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, including a wanted assailant and a 14-year-old boy.
"This is evidence of the equation that says, for every action there is a reaction," Mosher al-Masri, a Hamas official, told The Associated Press from a rally in support of the Tel Aviv shooting held in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahiya. "Blood will be returned with blood, the killers will be killed, the bombers will be bombed."
Israeli police said Friday they were continuing their investigation into the Tel Aviv attack, and that two men from the Israeli town of Ramle, near Tel Aviv, and the Bedouin town of Kuseife, in the Negev desert, had turned themselves in over their alleged smuggling of the gunman and other Palestinians from the occupied West Bank into Israel.
As Israeli forces stormed into Naalin and arrested two family members of the suspected attacker for questioning, they said they were met by a barrage of explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and stones. Israeli troops responded with gunfire, which they said struck at least one Palestinian. The person's condition was unclear.
Before being arrested, Khawaja's father, Salah Khawaja, said he felt pride in his son for carrying out the attack. Like many Palestinians living in an environment where attacks on Israelis are celebrated and their perpetrators exalted, he expressed little sympathy for Israeli civilians and said he understood his son's desire for revenge.
"Praise God, Moataz is beloved by everyone," he told reporters. "Any young man who witnesses such massacres will naturally respond."
Further north, Israeli forces entered the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, home to an emerging armed group that has increasingly attracted young Palestinians angry at Israeli violence and disillusioned by their leadership.
Gunmen opened fire, striking an Israeli military vehicle in the city, the army said. Others hurled explosive devices and shot at Israeli forces from a passing car. The Israeli army said it responded with live fire. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.
The past few months have been marked by rising violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the Gaza strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.
At least 75 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during military arrest raids and other confrontations so far this year, according to a tally by the AP. Over that same period, a series of attacks by Palestinians against Israelis has left at least 14 Israelis dead so far this year, all but one of them civilians.
The upsurge in deaths has raised fears of a possible greater escalation under Israel's most right-wing government in history, which has pledged tough action against the Palestinians.
------
Associated Press writer Wafaa Shurafa in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Canada
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
Almost one-third of Canadians don't exercise, poll suggests, highlighting pandemic impact
A new survey suggests that almost three-in-10 Canadians are “completely shunning” exercise.
-
Sustained jobs growth could push BoC to raise rates again, economists warn
Employment in Canada showed modest growth in February after months of strong jobs gains, raising concerns that a bustling labour market could lead to more interest rate hikes.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
'There is this blemish': Man charged in bathhouse raid calls expungement move lacking
The federal government announced this week that it would expunge the records of those arrested over several so-called 'indecency' offences, particularly charges largely directed at the LGBTQ community and women. But some say the move falls short.
-
Settlement would end lawsuit over care at Manitoba centre for intellectually disabled
A proposed settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit that alleged abuse and neglect at a Manitoba centre for people with intellectual disabilities.
World
-
Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker, teen in West Bank
A Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Friday, the military said.
-
Here's how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.
-
U.K., France mend ties, leaders agree to tackle Channel boats
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen the military ties between their countries and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel, at a summit that signaled a thaw in relations after years of Brexit-induced chill.
-
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, even though some of the defendants didn't carry out the violence themselves.
-
Russia lists World Wildlife Fund, others as foreign agents
Russia on Friday added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of foreign agents, along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist and a few others.
-
Foreign minister says Pakistan in 'perfect storm' of crises
Pakistan's foreign minister said Thursday his country is facing 'a perfect storm' of troubles -- an economic crisis, the consequences of catastrophic flooding, and terrorism 'that is once again rearing its ugly head' as a result of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Politics
-
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
-
FULL STATEMENT
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
-
Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?
On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines.
Sci-Tech
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers
Scientists have discovered that bees learn how to communicate via waggle dance when they're young by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.
-
Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
Entertainment
-
Oscars carpet will be champagne-coloured, not red for the first time since 1961
For the first time since 1961, the Oscars' carpet will not be red. The award show will instead feature a champagne-coloured carpet.
-
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
-
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Business
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Silicon Valley Bank is seized by U.S. regulators after historic failure
U.S. regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
Lifestyle
-
'Springing forward' this weekend could disrupt sleep, here's how to survive
Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in Canada (and the United States), it's time to 'spring forward' into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
-
With airfares rising, here's how to find a travel deal this year
As demand surges and airfares soar to new heights, many Canadians are in search of travel deals this year. And low prices are out there -- particularly for domestic flights.
Sports
-
Storms interrupt some of the chaos at Players Championship
Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship Friday.
-
Early Start: Curling Canada's Murdoch starting HPD job now rather than end of season
David Murdoch is starting his position as Curling Canada high-performance director a couple months earlier than originally planned.
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.