    • Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's request to limit how often he'll testify

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. Monday Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. Monday Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
    JERUSALEM -

    An Israeli court on Thursday rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the number of days each week he'll have to testify when he finally takes the the stand in his years-long corruption trial.

    Netanyahu's lawyers have made numerous requests to delay his testimony, which is expected to begin next Tuesday and last several weeks.

    His lawyers had requested that he testify fewer than three days a week, because of the demands of dealing with the Mideast wars and the fighting in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

    Jerusalem district court judges ruled on Thursday that they "found no compelling reason" to allow the request.

    Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate scandals in which he is accused of trading favors with powerful media moguls and wealthy associates.

    He denies wrongdoing.

