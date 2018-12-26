Israeli army says it destroys another Hezbollah tunnel
Israeli military diggers work on the Lebanese-Israeli border next to a wall that was built by Israel in the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The Israeli military launched an operation on Tuesday to "expose and thwart" tunnels it says were built by the Hezbollah militant group that stretch from Lebanon into northern Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 1:01PM EST
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military says it has discovered and destroyed another cross-border tunnel built by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
So far, Israel has uncovered five tunnels in an open-ended operation meant to eliminate the entire network.
Israel this month announced the discovery of the tunnels, which it says were part of a Hezbollah attack plot. It began destroying the tunnels last week. On Wednesday, it said it exploded one of them.
The army has not said how many tunnels have been destroyed so far. But it says its forces can work at more than one location simultaneously and that all activity is taking place in Israeli territory.
Israel and the UN say the tunnels violate a cease-fire resolution that ended a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- No end in sight to partial U.S. government shutdown
- Trump in Iraq on first visit to troops in troubled region
- 'Great Christmas Puppy Rescue': Florida police rescue puppies thrown from vehicle
- Morocco announces new arrests in Nordic tourists' killings
- Egypt 's 2 ex-presidents appear in the same courtroom