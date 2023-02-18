Israeli airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus, Syrian state media says
Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighbourhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus early Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding 15, Syrian state news reported.
Loud explosions were heard over a central area of the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defences were "confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus."
Syrian state media agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that five people had been killed, among them a soldier, and 15 civilians wounded, along with "destruction of a number of residential buildings." The news agency also reported that the strikes had damaged buildings connected to a medieval citadel in central Damascus and an applied arts institute housed there.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor, reported that 15 people, including a woman, were killed in strikes targeting sites connected with Iranian militias and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. They took place in the Damascus countryside and on an Iranian school in the neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa in the capital, it said.
Samer Abdo, an engineer living in an apartment building that was struck in Kafr Sousa on an upscale residential street, was picking through shattered glass and broken wood in his apartment Sunday morning. Abdo told The Associated Press that his family had woken up in terror to the building shaking.
"We thought at first that it was an earthquake like the one that happened two weeks ago," he said.
Mohamad Dulo, another resident of the neighbourhood, said, "All the windows fell into the street, and people ran down to the streets as well."
Dulo said he did not understand why the area was targeted. "It's a residential area," he said. "There is nothing (military) here."
Director General of Antiquities and Museums Mohamad Awad told the AP that the damaged buildings around the Damascus Citadel were arts and heritage institutes, as well as the offices for managing the citadel.
"It's without a doubt that it will cost a lot to rebuild or restore some of the buildings that were destroyed in the attack," Awad said, adding that the strike destroyed "rare and expensive" equipment and machinery that has been hard to obtain due to sanctions and the country's economic crisis.
There was no immediate statement from Israel on the attack. A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment.
An official with an Iran-backed group denied media reports that the strike on Kafr Sousa targeted Iranian or Palestinian officials.
The strike hit a parking garage under a building and killed 10 civilians and troops all of them Syrians, he said. He denied that there had been any Iranians or Hezbollah members killed.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Israeli airstrikes frequently target sites in the vicinity of Damascus, but it is rare for them to target residential areas in the city. The Saturday night strikes were the first since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.
Syria's foreign ministry condemned the attack, coming "at a time when Syria was healing its wounds, burying its martyrs, and receiving condolences, sympathy, and international humanitarian support in the face of the devastating earthquake." It called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn it.
Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency Sunday said no Iranian nationals were harmed in Israel's strike on Damascus. It said one of the rockets hit the same place where former Hezbollah commander Imad Moghnieh was killed in 2008.
The last reported attack on Damascus was on Jan. 2, when the Syrian army reported that Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.
The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. The attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo were over fears they were being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.
While he did not directly mention the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday that Israel would continue to defend itself from what it sees as Iran's aggression.
"Iran's attacks will not discourage us. We will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and we will not allow it to entrench itself along our northern borders. We are doing everything and we will do everything to protect our citizens and we respond with intensity to the attacks against us," he said.
------
Associated Press journalists Abdelrahman Shaheen in Damascus, Tia Goldenberg in Jerusalem and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
Canada
-
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
Ontario addresses about half of intimate partner violence inquest recommendations
Ontario is working on implementing some of the recommendations from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner, but the son of one victim is disappointed by what has not been done so far.
World
-
North Korea makes fresh threats, U.S. bombers fly after ICBM test
North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its 'fatal' nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
-
Blinken arrives for tour of Turkiye's earthquake zone
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in southern Turkiye on Sunday and set off on a tour of the earthquake disaster zone accompanied by his Turkish counterpart.
-
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
-
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkiye, Syria quake
As the search and rescue effort for buried survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake started to wind down in Turkiye, demolition teams have moved in to clear the mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.
-
Michigan State struggles with uncertain return to classes
On Monday, staff and students are set to return to class at Michigan State University. The university confirmed Friday in an email to students and staff that campus operations would resume, even as officials have faced pressure to delay the return.
-
Biden's test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters 2nd year
As Russia's invasion reaches the one-year mark, Kyiv stands and Ukraine has beaten even its own expectations, buoyed by a U.S.-led alliance that has agreed to equip Ukrainian forces with tanks, advanced air defence systems, and more, while keeping the city's government afloat with tens of billions of dollars in direct assistance.
Politics
-
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Could have done things better': justice minister on feds' engagement with protesters
Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti says while he doesn't want to 'point fingers,' in hindsight the federal government could have 'done things better' and 'cooperated better' when it came to engaging with protesters and other levels of government during the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.
Health
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
University of Alberta researchers eye artificial intelligence to weigh opioid risks
Researchers in Alberta are experimenting with artificial intelligence to measure the risks of prescription opioids amid the ongoing drug overdose crisis across Canada.
-
U.S. health-care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
Missouri's Truman Lake Manor is one of about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals in the U.S. written up for violating federal staff vaccination rules during the past year, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Most were given a bureaucratic nudge to do better -- though some nursing homes also received fines, especially when they had multiple other problems.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
-
Anker recalls 535 series power banks due to fire risk
Anker has issued a recall notice for its 535 series power banks as they may pose a potential fire hazard.
Entertainment
-
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
-
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
-
Media mogul, former National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf dies, family says
Peter Herrndorf, a lawyer, Canadian media mogul and the former president and chief executive officer of the National Arts Centre, has died. He was 82.
Business
-
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
-
How to keep your Twitter account secure -- without paying
Twitter users were greeted early Saturday with an ultimatum to subscribe to the platform's premium service or lose access to two-factor authentication.
-
International investors hope to see business-savvy mayor in Toronto, observers say
As Toronto looks to elect a new mayor in the coming months, observers say international investors are looking for another business-savvy leader like John Tory to take the helm.
Lifestyle
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
Sports
-
'A dream come true': Blue Jays hire Burlington high school teacher and former national team star as 2nd-ever female coach
From public school teacher to professional baseball coach. It’s not a jump that many educators get to make.
-
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.
-
Greek skier Ginnis takes silver, Kristoffersen wins slalom
Greek racer AJ Ginnis finished runner-up to gold medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships Sunday to earn his country its first medal at a worlds in any Olympic sport on snow or ice.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.