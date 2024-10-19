Israel unearths Hezbollah's web of tunnels in southern Lebanon

Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Israeli forces have spent much of the past year destroying Hamas’ vast underground network in Gaza. They are now focused on dismantling tunnels and other hideouts belonging to Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.
Scarred by Hamas’ deadly raid into Israel last year that sparked the war in Gaza, Israel says it aims to prevent a similar incursion across its northern border from ever getting off the ground.
The Israeli military has combed through the dense brush of southern Lebanon for the past two weeks, uncovering what it says are Hezbollah’s deep attack capabilities — highlighted by a tunnel system equipped with weapons caches and rocket launchers that Israel says pose a direct threat to nearby communities.
Israel’s war against the Iran-backed militant group stretches far inside Lebanon, and its airstrikes in recent weeks have killed more than 1,700 people, about a quarter of whom were women and children, according to local health authorities. But its ground campaign has centered on a narrow patch of land just along the border, where Hezbollah has had a longstanding presence.
Hezbollah, which has called for Israel’s destruction, is the Arab world’s most significant paramilitary force. It began firing rockets into Israel a day after Hamas' attack. After nearly a year of tit-for-tat fighting with Hezbollah, Israel launched its ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 and has since sent thousands of troops into the rugged terrain.
Even as it continues to bolster its forces, Israel says its invasion consists of “limited, localized and targeted ground raids” that are meant to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure so that tens of thousands of displaced Israelis can return home. The fighting also has uprooted more than one million Lebanese in the past month.
Many residents of southern Lebanon are supporters of the group and benefit from its social outreach. Though most fled the area months ago, they widely see the heavily armed Hezbollah as their defender, especially as the U.S.-backed Lebanese army does not have suitable weapons to protect them from any Israeli incursion.
That broad support has allowed Hezbollah to establish “a military infrastructure for itself” within the villages, said Eva J. Koulouriotis, a political analyst specialized in the Middle East and Islamic militant groups. The Israeli military says it has found weapons within homes and buildings in the villages
With Israel’s air power far outstripping Hezbollah’s defenses, the militant group has turned to underground tunnels as a way to elude Israeli drones and jets. Experts say Hezbollah's tunnels are not limited to the south.
“It’s a land of tunnels,” said Tal Beeri, who studies Hezbollah as director of research at The Alma Research and Education Center, a think tank with a focus on northern Israel’s security.
Koulouriotis said tunnels stretch under the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah's command and control are located and where it keeps a stockpile of strategic missiles. She said the group also maintains tunnels along the border with Syria, which it uses to smuggle weapons and other supplies from Iran into Lebanon.
Southern Lebanon is where Hezbollah maintains tunnels to store missiles — and from where it can launch them, Koulouriotis said. Some of the more than 50 Israelis killed by Hezbollah over the past year were hit by anti-tank missiles.
In contrast to the tunnels dug out by Hamas in the sandy coastal terrain of Gaza, Hezbollah's tunnels in southern Lebanon were carved into solid rock, a feat that likely required time, money, machinery and expertise.
An Israeli military official said that using prior intelligence, Israel had found “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of underground positions, many of which could hold about ten fighters and were stocked with rations. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military rules, said troops were blowing up the tunnels found or using cement to make them unusable.
Israel's military on Saturday said troops had found and destroyed over 50 tunnel shafts in southern Lebanon but did not say over what period of time.
The group used tunnels during the monthlong 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, but the network has been expanded since, even as a United Nations cease-fire resolution compelled Lebanese and UN forces to keep Hezbollah fighters out of the south.
In mid-August, Hezbollah released a video showing what appeared to be a cavernous underground tunnel large enough for trucks loaded with missiles to drive through. Hezbollah operatives were also seen riding motorcycles inside the illuminated tunnel, named Imad-4 after the group’s late military commander, Imad Mughniyeh, who was killed in Syria in 2008 in an explosion blamed on Israel.
Israeli troops are pushing through southern Lebanon using tanks and engineering equipment, and air and ground forces have struck thousands of targets in the area since the invasion began.
The military recently said it found one cross-border tunnel that stretched just a few meters into Israel but did not have an opening. Israel also exposed a tunnel shaft that was located about 100 metres (yards) from a UN peacekeepers ’ post, although it wasn't clear what the precise purpose of that tunnel was.
Israel says the tunnels are stocked with supplies and weapons and are outfitted with lighting, ventilation and sometimes plumbing, indicating they could be used for long stays. It says it has arrested several Hezbollah fighters hiding inside, including three on Tuesday who were said to have been found armed. The Israeli military official said many Hezbollah fighters appear to have withdrawn from the area.
Lebanese military expert, Naji Malaeb, a retired brigadier general, said he assessed that Hezbollah’s tunnels were preventing Israel from making major gains. He compared that achievement to the war in Gaza, where Hamas has used its tunnels to bedevil Israeli forces and stage insurgency-like attacks.
Israeli authorities insist the mission in Lebanon is succeeding. It says it has killed hundreds of Hezbollah fighters since the ground operation in Lebanon began, though at least 15 Israeli soldiers have been killed during that time.
Israel has encountered Hezbollah’s tunnels before. In 2018, Israel launched an operation to destroy what is said were attack tunnels that crossed into Israeli territory. Beeri said that six tunnels were discovered, including one that was one kilometre (1,000 yards) long and 80 metres (87 yards) deep, crossing some 50 meters (yards) into Israel.
For Israel, the tunnels are evidence that Hezbollah planned what Israel says would be a bloody offensive against communities in the north.
“Hezbollah has openly declared that it plans to carry out its own Oct. 7 massacre on Israel’s northern border, on an even larger scale,” Israeli military spokesman Rear. Adm. Daniel Hagari said the day troops entered Lebanon.
Israel has not released evidence that any such attack was imminent but has expressed concern that one might be launched once residents return.
Former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel last month while in an underground bunker, had signaled in speeches that Hezbollah could launch an attack on northern Israel.
In May 2023, just months before Hamas’ attack, Hezbollah staged a simulation of an incursion into northern Israel with rifle-toting militants on motorcycles bursting through a mock border fence bedecked with Israeli flags.
Hezbollah officials have at times framed calls for an attack against Israel as a defensive measure that would be taken in times of war.
Mroue reported from Beirut.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Over the past four years, judges at Washington's federal courthouse have punished hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented assault on the nation's democracy. On the cusp of the next presidential election, some of those judges fear another burst of political violence could be coming.
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Gunmen in two vehicles chased down the lawyer for Mozambique's leading opposition politician and a senior opposition official and fatally shot them in their SUV late at night on a main avenue in the capital, their party said Saturday, in a brutal burst of violence that rocked a country where tensions were already high amid a disputed election.
Over the past four years, judges at Washington's federal courthouse have punished hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented assault on the nation's democracy. On the cusp of the next presidential election, some of those judges fear another burst of political violence could be coming.
North Korea said Saturday it found the remains of a South Korean drone during a search in its capital, Pyongyang, claiming the drone proved the South’s military was behind the alleged drone infiltrations over the city’s skies earlier in the month.
A funeral home in Poland issued an unusual apology on Saturday after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic.
Philip G. Zimbardo, the psychologist behind the controversial 'Stanford Prison Experiment' that was intended to examine the psychological experiences of imprisonment, has died. He was 91.
The federal government says businesses can now request remission from newly announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
The head of the RCMP and Canada's ministers of foreign affairs and public safety will be summoned to testify at a House of Commons committee about the bombshell allegations made this week about Indian state-sponsored interference in Canada.
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
The Canadian Cancer Society and other health advocates say a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
More details are expected today on a proposed deal that would see the three major companies pay out billions of dollars to provinces and territories as well as smokers and their loved ones.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A federal judge on Friday delayed an order requiring Google to open up its Android app store to more competition until an appeals court decides whether to block the shake-up because of legal questions surrounding a jury's verdict that branded Google as an illegal monopolist.
One of the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in this country is now available through Google's translation service, the first time the tech giant has included a First Nations, Metis or Inuit language spoken in Canada on its platform.
On Friday, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield finally appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest episode of 'Chicken Shop Date,' her popular long-running YouTube interview show that takes place, date-style, over a meal at a local chicken shop in London.
Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
While many Canadians created home offices at the height of the pandemic, recent Statistics Canada data reveal the number of people who work from home is about 18 per cent.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which means it's the perfect time to learn how to protect yourself from scams.
Former National Football League quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm, among other charges, after police say the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tenn., on Thursday.
The online auction for Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at US$1.8 million.
Change is in the air on the Grand Slam of Curling series, and The Curling Group CEO Nic Sulsky is leading the charge as the face of the circuit's new ownership group.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
One woman is dead and three other victims are in the hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
City staff’s recommendation that a new bike lane be installed along a collision-prone stretch of Parkside Drive could potentially set up a battle with the province, as it moves to place new restrictions on the ability of municipalities to remove lanes of traffic for that purpose.
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A new competition launching Saturday afternoon at Gravity in Inglewood is looking to identify Calgary’s best up-and-coming songwriters – with a little help from the audience.
Multiple drivers in Ottawa are facing charges after being caught speeding, driving uninsured or having no driver's licence, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
A hiker and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
The unusually warmer temperatures are bringing out the fall colours – and hikers who want to take it all in.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Winnipeg police and RCMP have issued a community notice after a convicted sex offender was released from the Provincial Remand Centre Friday.
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, with a high pressure ridge holding in the upper atmosphere, bringing above seasonal temperatures.
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Drive Magazine and Canadian Tire in Windsor have partnered to help those in need deal with the elements.
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.