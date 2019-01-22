Israel successfully tests advanced missile defence system
In this July 9, 2014 file photo, an Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 3:58AM EST
JERUSALEM -- Israel says it has successfully tested the country's advanced missile defence system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere.
The Defence Ministry says Tuesday's successful test of the Arrow-3 interceptor is "a major milestone" in Israel's ability to defend itself "against current and future threats in the region." It comes a couple days after Israel thwarted an Iranian missile attack.
Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran's long-range missiles. It includes Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the Arrow-2 systems.
It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and U.S. aviation giant Boeing and became operational in January 2017.
Israel has already deployed Arrow to counter Syrian missiles.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Zimbabwe leader: Violence by security forces 'unacceptable'
- Parkland students write poignant book of surviving school massacre
- Afghan officials: Death toll rises to 45 in Taliban attack
- Suspected Canadian U.S. spy had classified docs on him: lawyer
- Inmates at Panama youth prison anticipate visit from pope