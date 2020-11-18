JERUSALEM -- Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said Wednesday. Syrian state-media said the strikes killed three Syrian soldiers.

A Syrian war monitoring group said the strikes killed 10, including the three Syrian soldiers and at least five Iranians. The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Iran.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

The Israeli military said the improvised explosive devices had been placed near one of its positions in the Golan Heights by a "Syrian squad led by Iranian forces." It said a similar incident happened in August, which also prompted retaliatory strikes on Syria.

Israel said it struck military targets belonging to Iran's elite Quds force and the Syrian military overnight, including "storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds," as well as Syrian anti-aircraft missile batteries.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the strikes targeted the Iranian military headquarters in Syria at the Damascus airport, a secret facility that hosts visiting Iranian military officers and the Syrian army's 7th Division, which oversees the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. He added that Iran's Quds force is embedded with the 7th Division.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the strikes killed three soldiers, wounded a fourth and caused material damage. The report added that Syrian air defences shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit an air defencecentre, posts and ammunition warehouses for the Iranian-allied militias in Syria at the Damascus airport and its surrounding area and other targets to the south of the capital.

The Observatory said a total of 10 people were killed, including at least five suspected Iranians, believed to be affiliated with the Quds Force.

Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and says it will not tolerate the establishment of a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria, especially near its borders. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war and has dispatched military advisers and allied militias to aid his forces.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war and later annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.

On Oct. 21, Syrian state media reported a suspected Israel rocket attack in the southern Quneitra province. Israel didn't comment and the Observatory said three people were killed in the strike that targeted a school used by the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group and Iranian groups.