World

    • Israel strikes Gaza for the second time in two days after Palestinian violence

    Smoke rises from tires set ablaze by Palestinian demonstrators during a protest along the frontier between Gaza and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the fence, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Smoke rises from tires set ablaze by Palestinian demonstrators during a protest along the frontier between Gaza and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the fence, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
    JERUSALEM -

    Israeli airstrikes hit a militant site in Gaza on Saturday for the second time in as many days, the Israeli army said, after Palestinian militants sent incendiary balloons into Israeli farmland and Palestinian protesters threw stones and explosives at soldiers at the separation fence.

    There were no reported casualties from the strikes in Gaza. Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military shot and wounded three Palestinians who were rallying at the separation fence along the Israeli frontier with the crowded enclave. It's a familiar tactic for Palestinians in Gaza protesting a 16-year blockade imposed by Israel with Egypt's help. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent the ruling Hamas militant group from arming itself.

    It was the latest in a series of violent protests over the past week that has raised the spectre of an escalation for the first time since a brief round of conflict last May between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. It comes at a fraught time, just before the Sukkot festival in Israel next week.

    During Sukkot, large numbers of Jews are expected to visit Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. The compound, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is often a focal point for violence.

    "Our rebellious youth are expressing their anger at the attempts at religious war being waged against our people in Jerusalem," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told local media from the protests, where tires set alight smouldered behind him.

    The Israeli army said Saturday it had targeted a post belonging to the territory's militant Hamas rulers near the separation fence in eastern Gaza where dozens of Palestinians had protested. Hamas-linked media outlets posted photos of militants sending a barrage of balloons attached to incendiary devices over the border from eastern Khan Younis, one of the biggest cities in the strip.

    Militants similarly attempted to set fires in Israeli farmland surrounding the strip on Friday after another protest at the perimeter fence left nearly three dozen Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire. Israel also responded with a series of airstrikes late Friday.

    Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, has described the protests as spontaneously organized by "rebellious youths" in response to Israeli provocations. Israel has opted for a punitive response, barring about 18,000 Palestinian laborers from Gaza from working in Israel, where they can earn up to 10 times as much money as in Gaza.

    The exchanges on Friday and Saturday stopped short of a full-scale escalation. But they underscored the fragile nature of the calm that had pervaded Israel's border with Gaza for the past several months, even as Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged in the occupied West Bank.

    Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and engaged in numerous smaller battles since Hamas took over the territory.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie

    The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News