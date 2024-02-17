Israel stages airstrikes across Gaza, makes arrests at hospital

Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Israeli forces carried out arrests in Gaza's largest functioning hospital, health officials and the military said on Saturday, as airstrikes hit across the enclave and rain battered Palestinians taking shelter in Rafah.
Israeli forces raided the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Thursday as they pressed their war on Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the enclave.
"Occupation forces detained a large number of medical staff members inside Nasser Medical Complex, which they (Israel) turned into a military base," said Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday pledged to push on with the military campaign and said troops would move into the southern border city of Rafah.
The Israeli military said it was hunting for militants in Nasser and had so far arrested 100 suspects on the premises, killed gunmen near the hospital and found weapons inside it.
Hamas has denied allegations that its fighters use medical facilities for cover. At least two released Israeli hostages have said they were held in Nasser and Israel has released pictures and videos supporting its claim that Hamas operates within medical compounds.
The Israeli incursion into the hospital has raised alarm about patients, medical workers and displaced Palestinians sheltering there.
About 10,000 people were seeking shelter at the hospital earlier this week, but many left either in anticipation of the Israeli raid or because of Israeli orders to evacuate, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
Further south in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million population are sheltering, the winter cold added to already dire conditions when wind blew away some tents of the displaced and rain flooded others.
Israeli plans to storm Rafah have prompted international concern that such action would sharply worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Netanyahu said Israel was intent on taking out Hamas battalions in Rafah - regardless of whether a deal was reached to free the remaining Israeli hostages - and that there will be room to evacuate the civilian population, including in areas north of the city.
"But we need to be sure to do this in an orderly fashion. That's the directive I gave to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). The IDF is doing it and preparing it."
"Yes, there is a lot of opposition in the world, but this is exactly the moment we have to stand and say, 'We will not do half the work or three-quarters of the work'."
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for a lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the group said in a statement on Saturday.
Haniyeh added that Hamas would not accept anything less than a complete cessation of hostilities, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and "lifting of the unjust siege," as well as a release of Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences in Israeli jails.
Israel's air and ground offensive has devastated much of Gaza and forced nearly all of its inhabitants from their homes. Palestinian health authorities say 28,858 people, mostly civilians, have been killed.
The war began when Hamas sent fighters into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
At least 83 people were killed in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since Friday, health officials said, including one person on Saturday in Rafah, an area that borders Egypt and which Israel says is Hamas' last bastion.
Residents and medics said more died as night fell on Saturday when Israeli warplanes carried several airstrikes on at least seven houses, killing and wounding dozens of people. Hamas media outlets put the number of those killed at 38. The Israeli army spokesperson said they were checking into the reported strikes.
The Israeli military said its jets had killed numerous militants in Gaza fighting since Friday.
Across the border, air raid sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Saturday.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem. Editing by Frances Kerry and Sharon Singleton)
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.
The organization representing lawyers in Montreal is warning newcomers to the city to watch out for fake immigration lawyers after a spike in complaints.
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony, saying he was 'murdered,' but it was unclear where his body was as his family and friends searched for answers.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole early Sunday from a Bangkok hospital where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offences.
Protestors took the streets in Senegal's capital Saturday to keep the pressure on President Mack Sall to hold elections quickly.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Kremlin that Russian forces were now working to clear the final pockets of resistance at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, officials said in a statement. Videos on social media Saturday appeared to show soldiers raising the Russian flag over one of the plant’s buildings.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
It's not just you. A lot people think Google searches are getting worse. And the rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to look up information.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
According to industry experts, a boom in the cruise industry was mainly down to a certain TV show with a catchy theme tune.
Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
In his annual All-Star weekend news conference, Adam Silver said he believes the league’s rules, which mandate players must generally play in at least 65 games to be eligible for post-season awards, have had their intended effect.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
