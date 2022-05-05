Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.
Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
Bennett said he made that request following an earlier conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and that Putin promised to set up a corridor for civilian evacuation.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
BREAKING | Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
Settlement reached between BMO, Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside Vancouver branch
A settlement was reached between a bank and an innocent Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside a Vancouver branch in 2019.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
Canada
-
Settlement reached between BMO, Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside Vancouver branch
A settlement was reached between a bank and an innocent Indigenous man who was handcuffed outside a Vancouver branch in 2019.
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
-
Calgary cardiologist faces 4 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary-based cardiologist accused of sexually assaulting a patient is now facing additional charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
World
-
Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year
The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow's Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever.
-
New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor is 'sure' suspect killed British girl
A German prosecutor has said he is 'sure' that Madeleine McCann -- the British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three -- was killed by suspect Christian Bruckner.
-
Queen to miss traditional royal garden party season
Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.
-
U.S. announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch
A superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.
-
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
Politics
-
Alghabra says logistical challenges delaying charter flights for Ukrainian refugees
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canadian airlines are standing by to help bring charter flights of Ukrainian refugees to Canada as soon as some logistical hurdles are overcome.
-
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
-
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Health
-
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills
For many abortion-seekers in the U.S., access to pills will grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.
-
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
-
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
Canadian hospitals saw a spike in the number of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Research reveal.
Sci-Tech
-
Search histories, location data, text messages: How personal data could be used to enforce U.S. anti-abortion laws
A wave of new legislation taking aim at abortion rights across the U.S. is raising concerns about the potential use of personal data to punish people who seek information about or access to abortion services online.
-
Bill Gates doubts Musk's Twitter buy
Bill Gates sounded a note of caution this week on Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, saying the Tesla CEO 'actually could make it worse' despite a strong track record with his other business ventures.
-
Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use: Amber Heard
Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro
Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline, prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro.
-
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
Business
-
Virgin flight turns back as pilot hadn't completed final flying test
A Virgin Atlantic flight heading to New York's JKF Airport turned back to London Heathrow after it emerged the first officer hadn't completed the airline's final flying test.
-
Shell reports record 1st-quarter earnings as oil prices soar
Energy giant Shell reported record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices, fuelling calls for the British government to impose a tax on energy companies' windfall earnings to help consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living.
-
Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 per cent in April
Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 per cent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
-
Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.
Autos
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.