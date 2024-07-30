World

    • Israel says it has struck Beirut targeting the commander accused in deaths of 12 children and teens

    Share
    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -

    Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

    Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the Saturday attack. "Hezbollah crossed a red line," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday's strike.

    The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security advisor and other officials.

    A Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

    The airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit, the Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

    The strike hit an apartment building next to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

    Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that the airstrike in the southern Beirut suburb was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.

    The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

    Goldenburg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News