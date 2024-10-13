Israel says 4 soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack while Israeli strike in Gaza leaves 20 dead

Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
A Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four soldiers and severely wounded seven others Sunday, the military said, in the deadliest strike by the militant group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago.
The Lebanon-based Hezbollah called the attack near Binyamina city retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut on Thursday that killed 22 people. It later said it targeted Israel's elite Golani brigade, launching dozens of missiles to occupy Israeli air defence systems during the assault by "squadrons" of drones.
Israel's national rescue service said the attack wounded 61. With Israel's advanced air-defence systems, it's rare for so many people to be injured by drones or missiles. Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily in the year since the war in Gaza began, and fighting has escalated.
Israel launched its ground operation in Lebanon earlier this month with the goal of weakening Hezbollah and pushing the militant group away from the border to allow thousands of displaced Israelis to return to their homes.
Inside Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people including children at a school Sunday night, according to two local hospitals. The school in Nuseirat was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the war.
Meanwhile, explosions hit early Monday outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, killing three people and injuring about 50 others, the hospital said. Tents caught fire, and residents of the Central Gaza community carried the injured into the hospital.
Hezbollah's deadly strike in Israel came the same day that the United States announced it would send a new air-defence system to Israel to help bolster protection against missiles, along with troops needed to operate it. An Israeli army spokesperson declined to provide a timeline.
Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon -- both Iran-backed militant groups -- and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month. Iran has said it will respond to any Israeli attack.
A Hezbollah firefighter hoses down on burned and destroyed shops at a commercial street that was hit Saturday night by Israeli airstrikes, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon known as UNIFIL said Israeli tanks forcibly entered the gates of one position early Sunday and destroyed the main gate. They later fired smoke rounds near peacekeepers, causing skin irritation. UNIFIL called the incident a "further flagrant violation of international law."
International criticism is growing after Israeli forces have repeatedly fired on UN peacekeepers since the start of the ground operation in Lebanon. Five peacekeepers have been wounded in attacks that struck their positions, with most blamed on Israeli forces.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called Sunday's incident "deeply worrying" and said attacks against peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.
Israel's military says Hezbollah operates in the peacekeepers' vicinity, without providing evidence.
Military officials said a tank trying to evacuate wounded soldiers backed into a UN post Sunday while under fire. A smoke screen was used to provide cover, they said.
Army spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani asserted that Israel has tried to maintain constant contact with UNIFIL, and any instance of UN forces being harmed will be investigated at "the highest level."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for UNIFIL to heed Israel's warnings to evacuate, accusing them of "providing a human shield" to Hezbollah.
"We regret the injury to the UNIFIL soldiers, and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injury. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone," he said in a video addressed to the UN secretary-general, who has been banned from entering Israel.
Israel has long accused the United Nations of being biased against it, and relations have plunged further since the start of the war in Gaza.
Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel a day after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, drawing retaliatory airstrikes. The conflict escalated in September with Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and most of his senior commanders.
Israel launched a ground operation earlier this month. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Lebanon since September, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were Hezbollah fighters. At least 58 people have been killed in rocket attacks on Israel, nearly half of them soldiers.
Israeli airstrikes overnight destroyed an Ottoman-era market in Lebanon's southern city of Nabatiyeh, killing at least one person and wounding four.
"Our livelihoods have all been leveled," said Ahmad Fakih, whose shop was destroyed. Rescuers searched pancaked buildings as Israeli drones buzzed overhead.
The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah targets, without elaborating, and said it continued to target the militants on Sunday.
Separately, the Lebanese Red Cross said paramedics were searching for casualties in a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon when a second strike left four paramedics with concussions and damaged two ambulances.
The Red Cross said the operation had been coordinated with UN peacekeepers, who informed the Israeli side.
Workers unload Saudi medical aid boxes arriving at the Beirut International airport, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Israel continues to strike what it says are militant targets in Gaza almost daily. The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas and other armed groups because they operate in densely populated areas.
In northern Gaza, Israeli air and ground forces have been attacking Jabaliya, where the military says militants have regrouped. Over the past year, Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to the built-up refugee camp, which dates to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, and other areas.
Israel has ordered the full evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City. An estimated 400,000 people remain in the north after a mass evacuation ordered in the war's opening weeks.
Palestinians fear Israel intends to permanently depopulate the north to establish military bases or Jewish settlements there.
The United Nations says no food has entered northern Gaza since Oct. 1.
The military confirmed that hospitals were included in evacuation orders but said it had not set a timetable and was working with local authorities to facilitate patient transfers.
Fares Abu Hamza, an official with the Gaza Health Ministry's emergency service, said the bodies of a "large number of martyrs" remain uncollected from the streets and under rubble.
"We are unable to reach them," he said, asserting that dogs are eating some remains.
The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked a year ago, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still held in Gaza, a third believed to be dead.
Israel's bombardment and its ground invasion of Gaza have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and left much of the territory in ruins. The ministry doesn't distinguish between militants or civilians, but says women and children make up over half the deaths.
Israel says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Kareem Chehayeb and Abby Sewell in Beirut, Natalie Melzer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wafaa Shurafa in Deir al Balah and Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City, Utah, contributed to this report.
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
Police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man who wanted after failing to notify authorities about a dead person inside an apartment in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood.
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who went missing in an occupied part of her country, died in Russian detention last month, Ukrainian authorities said earlier this week.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto police are investigating after a Jewish girls' school in North York was hit by gunfire for the second time this year.
A Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said.
The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with the troops needed to operate it, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.
A drone show and a flawless mass ascension ended Sunday's last day of the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for this year's hot air balloon event.
North Korea said Sunday its front-line army units are ready to launch strikes on South Korea, ramping up pressure on its rival that it said flew drones and dropped leaflets over its capital Pyongyang.
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
Is geoengineering the environment ready for its closeup?
SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.
As artificial intelligence continues to develop in seemingly all facets of life — including health care — experts say it's important for patients to know AI may be used in their care.
Unreleased Jimi Hendrix songs are among an array of memorabilia belonging to the late musician that is set to go up for auction next month.
The historic Jersey Shore amusement park has closed amid financial woes made worse by COVID-19 and Superstorm Sandy.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Economists expect inflation continued its downward trend last month, giving the Bank of Canada the all-clear to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate.
Several hundred "underperforming" 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.
The Government of Canada honoured Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada’s Hometown Heroes program during a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., Saturday.
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Over his quarter century in the National Hockey League, Mark Messier witnessed sweeping technological changes to the game, from the advent of lighter hockey sticks to the use of video reviews.
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue.
Having never watched a live hockey game growing up Tatiana Straathof, is now working hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.
Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Almost half-a-million Quebecers could be eligible for a credit after a class action lawsuit settlement was approved by a Quebec judge over car dealerships that charged hidden fees.
Watch CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Police are looking for witnesses to a single-car crash that closed Yellowhead Trail in both directions on Saturday night.
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at a group home in Moncton, N.B., Sunday morning.
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are asking residents to avoid leaving their turkeys unattended this Thanksgiving weekend after a house fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood.
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
Even a power outage didn't stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
With one day to go in the London Food Bank’s (LFB) Thanksgiving Food Drive, officials are not only thrilled, but surprised by the community response.
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
Windsor Mosque opened its doors to the public this weekend in an ongoing effort to foster understanding and correct misconceptions about Islam within the community.
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Two people are facing multiple charges after a dead person was brought to North Shore Health Network in Blind River this summer.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
