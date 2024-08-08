World

    • Israel's Western allies slam Israeli minister's remark that Gaza starvation may be justified

    Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
    Share
    JERUSALEM -

    Israel's Western allies have condemned remarks by the country's far-right finance minister who suggested that the starvation of Gaza's population of more than two million Palestinians “might be just and moral” until hostages captured in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel are returned home.

    Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a speech on Monday that Israel had no choice but to send humanitarian aid into Gaza.

    “It’s not possible in today’s global reality to manage a war — no one will allow us to starve two million people, even though that might be just and moral until they return the hostages,” he said at a conference in support of Jewish settlements.

    Smotrich, a key partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, supports the reoccupation of Gaza, the rebuilding of Jewish settlements that were removed in 2005, and what he describes as the voluntary migration of large numbers of Palestinians out of the territory.

    The European Union on Wednesday condemned his remarks, noting that the “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime.”

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the remarks “beyond ignominious," saying "it demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity.”

    David Lammy, Britain's new foreign secretary, said “there can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks.”

    “We expect the wider Israeli government to retract and condemn them,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

    Germany's ambassador to Israel, Steffen Siebert, called the remarks "unacceptable and appalling.”

    “It is a principle of international law and of humanity to protect civilians in a war and to give them access to water and food,” he wrote on X.

    Egypt's foreign ministry on Thursday also condemned Smotrich's remarks, describing them as “shameful statements unacceptable in form and substance” and a violation of international humanitarian law. Such “irresponsible statements” create incitement against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.

    The ongoing war sparked by Hamas' attack has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe. The vast majority of its population has been displaced within the blockaded territory, often multiple times, and hundreds of thousands are packed into squalid tent camps. The leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said in June that Gaza was at “high risk” of famine.

    Aid organizations say efforts to deliver food and other assistance have been hindered by Israeli restrictions, ongoing fighting and the breakdown of law and order. Israel says it allows unlimited humanitarian aid to enter and blames UN agencies for failing to promptly deliver it.

    Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in the surprise attack into Israel that triggered the war and took around 250 hostages. Some 110 hostages are still being held in Gaza, though Israel believes that about a third of them are dead. Most of the rest were released during a weeklong November cease-fire.

    Israel's ongoing offensive has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and has caused widespread devastation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify

    New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News