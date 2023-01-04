Israel's new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, Jan. 3, 2023, in Jerusalem. (Atef Safadi/Pool Photo via AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, Jan. 3, 2023, in Jerusalem. (Atef Safadi/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social