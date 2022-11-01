Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife 'Sara cast their ballots during Israeli elections in Jerusalem, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife 'Sara cast their ballots during Israeli elections in Jerusalem, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social