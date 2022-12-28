Israel's government says settlement of West Bank is top priority
Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line Israeli government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its priority list on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with ultranationalist allies.
The coalition agreements, released a day before the government is to be sworn into office, also included language endorsing discrimination against LGBTQ people on religious grounds, contentious judicial reforms, as well as generous stipends for ultra-Orthodox men who prefer to study instead of work.
The package laid the groundwork for what is expected to be a stormy beginning for Netanyahu's government and could put it at odds with large parts of the Israeli public and Israel's closest allies abroad.
Its lengthy list of guidelines was led by a commitment to "advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel," including "Judea and Samaria," the biblical names for the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state. In the decades since, Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements there that are now home to around 500,000 Israelis living alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians.
Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. The United States already has warned the incoming government against taking steps that could undermine the dwindling hopes for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
In response to a request for comment, the Palestinian leadership emphasized that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be resolved only through the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.
Without a negotiated two-state solution, "there will be no peace, security or stability in the region," said Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
There was no immediate U.S. comment. The Biden administration has said it strongly opposes settlement expansion and has rebuked the Israeli government for it in the past.
Netanyahu's new government -- the most religious and hard-line in Israel's history -- is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, a far-right ultranationalist religious faction affiliated with the West Bank settler movement and his Likud party. Netanyahu, who served 12 years as prime minister, is returning to power after he was ousted from office last year.
In the coalition agreement between Likud and its ally, the Religious Zionism party, Netanyahu pledged to legalize wildcat settlement outposts considered illegal even by the Israeli government. He also promises to annex the West Bank "while choosing the timing and considering the national and international interests of the state of Israel."
Such a move would alienate much of the world, and give new fuel to critics who compare Israeli policies in the West Bank to apartheid South Africa.
The deal also grants favors to Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician who will be in charge of the national police force as the newly created national security minister.
It includes a commitment to expand and vastly increase government funding for the Israeli settlements in the divided West Bank city of Hebron, where a tiny ultranationalist Jewish community lives in heavily fortified neighborhoods amid tens of thousands of Palestinians. Ben-Gvir lives in a nearby settlement.
The agreement also includes a clause pledging to change the country's anti-discrimination laws to allow businesses to refuse service to people "because of a religious belief."
The legislation drew outrage earlier this week when members of Ben-Gvir's party said the law could be used to deny services to LGBTQ people. Netanyahu has said he will not let the law pass, but nonetheless left the clause in the coalition agreement.
Among its other changes is placing Bezalel Smotrich, a settler leader who heads Religious Zionism party, in a newly created ministerial post overseeing West Bank settlement policy.
In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Smotrich said there would be no "changing the political or legal status" of the West Bank, indicating that annexation would not immediately take place.
But he leveled criticism at the "feckless military government" that controls key aspects of life for Israeli settlements -- such as construction, expansion and infrastructure projects. Smotrich, who will also be finance minister, is expected to push hard to expand construction and funding for settlements while stifling Palestinian development in the territory.
Netanyahu and his allies also agreed to push through changes meant to overhaul the country's legal system -- specifically, a bill that would allow parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 lawmakers.
Critics say the law will undermine government checks and balances and erode a critical democratic institution. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest in pushing for the legal overhaul because he is currently on trial for corruption charges.
Two of his key ministers -- incoming interior minister Aryeh Deri and Ben-Gvir -- have criminal records. Deri, who served time in prison in 2002 for bribery, pleaded guilty to tax fraud earlier this year, and Netanyahu and his coalition passed a law this week to allow him to serve as a minister despite his conviction. Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2009 of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's figurehead president expressed "deep concern" about the incoming government and its positions on LGBTQ rights, racism and the country's Arab minority in a rare meeting called with Ben-Gvir, one of the coalition's most radical members.
Herzog's office said the president urged Ben-Gvir to "calm the stormy winds and to be attentive to and internalize the criticism."
The government platform also mentioned that the loosely defined rules governing holy sites, including Jerusalem's flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, would remain the same.
Ben-Gvir and other Religious Zionism politicians had called for the "status quo" to be changed to allow Jewish prayer at the site, a move that risked inflaming tensions with the Palestinians. The status of the site is the emotional epicenter of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
'It was chaos': Travellers describe frustrations with Sunwing flight delays, cancellations
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Amid elevated interest rates, here's what to expect from Canada's housing market in 2023
Following a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Bank of Canada will continue to increase its key interest rate next year. So, what will this mean for home prices in 2023? CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about what Canada's housing market landscape could look like next year.
Canada
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after multiple return flights were cancelled.
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
World
-
Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction
A 97-year-old woman is appealing her conviction in Germany of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
-
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades.
-
Irish tourist dies in fall from train in Thailand
An Irish national taking a tour in western Thailand died Tuesday after falling out of a moving train, police said.
-
Israel's government says settlement of West Bank is top priority
Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies.
-
Extremists linked to al Qaeda spreading to Africa coastal states, Benin hardest hit
Violence by extremists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group has wracked much of West Africa's inland Sahel region for more than seven years. Now it is spreading into the coastal states with Benin the hardest hit, say experts.
-
Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired
A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.
Politics
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Health
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
-
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
Entertainment
-
Funny to freaky: Five Canadian films and TV shows to watch over the holidays
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
-
Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31
Reggae musician Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley, Bob Marley's grandson and Stephen Marley's son, has died at 31.
Business
-
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading in broad-based losses led by the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.07 points at 19,337.58 in the first trading after the Christmas holiday.
-
'It was chaos': Travellers describe frustrations with Sunwing flight delays, cancellations
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Lifestyle
-
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease.
-
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Sports
-
Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Dubbed 'one of the greatest clutch performers this country has ever produced,' Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022.
-
Canadian Crawford second to Kriechmayr on Stelvio downhill
Vincent Kriechmayr made a two-minute run on one of the world's most demanding downhill courses look easy on Wednesday.
-
Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
J.J. Watt -- a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year -- indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and baby on social media while writing: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.