Israel's government makes settlement of West Bank top priority
Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies.
The coalition agreements, released a day before the government is to be sworn into office, also included language endorsing discrimination against LGBTQ people on religious grounds, contentious judicial reforms, as well as generous stipends for ultra-Orthodox men who prefer to study instead of work.
The package laid the groundwork for what is expected to be a stormy beginning for Netanyahu's government and could put it at odds with large parts of the Israeli public and Israel's closest allies abroad.
Its lengthy list of guidelines was led by a commitment to "advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel," including "Judea and Samaria," the biblical names for the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state. In the decades since, Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements there that are now home to around 500,000 Israelis living alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians.
Most of the international community considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. The United States already has warned the incoming government against taking steps that could undermine the dwindling hopes for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
There was no immediate Palestinian or U.S. comment.
Netanyahu's new government -- the most religious and hard-line in Israel's history -- is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, a far-right ultranationalist religious faction affiliated with the West Bank settler movement and his Likud party. It is to be sworn in on Thursday.
Several of Netanyahu's key allies, including most of the Religious Zionism party, are ultranationalist West Bank settlers.
In the coalition agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism, Netanyahu pledges to legalize wildcat settlement outposts considered illegal even by the Israeli government. He also promises to annex the West Bank "while choosing the timing and considering the national and international interests of the state of Israel."
Such a move would alienate much of the world, and give new fuel to critics who compare Israeli policies in the West Bank to apartheid South Africa.
The deal also grants favours to Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician who will be in charge of the national police force as the newly created national security minister.
It includes a commitment to expand and vastly increase government funding for the Israeli settlements in the divided West Bank city of Hebron, where a tiny ultranationalist Jewish community lives in heavily fortified neighbourhoods amid tens of thousands of Palestinians. Ben-Gvir lives in a nearby settlement.
The agreement also includes a clause pledging to change the country's anti-discrimination laws to allow businesses to refuse service to people "because of a religious belief."
The legislation drew outrage earlier this week when members of Ben-Gvir's party said the law could be used to deny services to LGBTQ people. Netanyahu has said he will not let the law pass, but nonetheless left the clause in the coalition agreement.
Among its other changes is placing Bezalel Smotrich, a settler leader who heads Religious Zionism party, in a newly created ministerial post overseeing West Bank settlement policy.
In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Smotrich said there would be no "changing the political or legal status" of the West Bank, indicating that annexation would not immediately take place.
But he levelled criticism at the "feckless military government" that controls key aspects of life for Israeli settlements -- such as construction, expansion and infrastructure projects. Smotrich, who will also be finance minister, is expected to push hard to expand construction and funding for settlements while stifling Palestinian development in the territory.
Netanyahu and his allies also agreed to push through changes meant at overhauling the country's legal system -- first and foremost a bill that would allow parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 lawmakers. Critics say the law will undermine government checks and balances and erode a critical democratic institution.
Netanyahu is returning to power after he was ousted from office last year after serving as prime minister from 2009 to 2021.
Critics also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest in pushing for the legal overhaul because is currently on trial for corruption charges.
Two of his key ministers -- incoming interior minister Aryeh Deri and Ben-Gvir -- have criminal records. Deri, who served time in prison in 2002 for bribery, pleaded guilty to tax fraud earlier this year, and Netanyahu and his coalition passed a law this week to allow him to serve as a minister despite his conviction. Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2009 of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization.
Netanyahu's partners are seeking widespread policy reforms that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise tensions with the Palestinians, and put the country on a collision course with the U.S. and American Jewry.
The Biden administration has said it strongly opposes settlement expansion and has rebuked the Israeli government for it in the past.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's figurehead president expressed "deep concern" about the incoming government and its positions on LGBTQ rights, racism and the country's Arab minority in a rare meeting called with Ben-Gvir, one of the coalition's most radical members.
Herzog's office said the president urged Ben-Gvir to "calm the stormy winds and to be attentive to and internalize the criticism."
The government platform also mentioned that the loosely defined rules governing holy sites, including Jerusalem's flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, would remain the same.
Ben-Gvir and other Religious Zionism politicians had called for the "status quo" to be changed to allow Jewish prayer at the site, a move that risked inflaming tensions with the Palestinians. The status of the site is the emotional epicentre of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
Russian troops fighting in Ukraine can freeze their sperm for free
Russian soldiers taking part in the war on Ukraine will be eligible for free sperm freezing and storage in cryobanks, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing a lawyers union.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.
Canada
-
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
-
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
-
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
-
911 dispatchers warn staff shortages could put Quebecers at risk
A Quebec union representing 911 medical dispatchers is calling for help over working conditions, citing low staff and mental health issues. The Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Quebec (FPHQ) is asking the Quebec government for a raise and more mental health resources.
World
-
Extremists linked to al Qaeda spreading to Africa coastal states, Benin hardest hit
Violence by extremists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group has wracked much of West Africa's inland Sahel region for more than seven years. Now it is spreading into the coastal states with Benin the hardest hit, say experts.
-
Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction
A 97-year-old woman is appealing her conviction in Germany of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
-
Israel's government makes settlement of West Bank top priority
Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies.
-
Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir
Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said government forces killed four suspected militants in a gunbattle on Wednesday. A top police officer, Mukesh Singh, said troops intercepted a truck in the outskirts of Jammu city early Wednesday.
-
Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones
Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology.
-
Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Tigray's capital
Ethiopian Airlines has resumed scheduled flights to Tigray's capital, Mekele, as the result of a peace agreement signed between the federal government and Tigray officials in November.
Politics
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
-
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
Health
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
-
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Passenger laptop fire forces Lufthansa flight to land in Chicago
A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after a passenger's laptop caught fire, the airline said.
-
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
Entertainment
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blended family and hummingbird-themed Christmas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have celebrated their first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck and Lopez shared the details in her newsletter.
-
Netflix's upcoming crime series 'Kaleidoscope' will be dealt out to viewers in a randomized episode order
Netflix is set to launch an eight-part crime story titled 'Kaleidoscope,' on New Years Day, where each viewer will be able to watch the series in a randomized order.
Business
-
World shares mostly lower after tech-led fall on Wall Street
Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Wednesday as markets were counting down to the end of a painful year for investors, with no end in sight to uncertainties stemming from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
-
First Boxing Day without COVID-19 restrictions sees full stores, but not as much business as pre-pandemic
Shoppers were back on Monday in stores across Canada for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions, but experts say the pandemic has forever changed one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
-
Canadian oilpatch likely to surpass 2022's production record, but only slightly
Canadian oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending in 2023, but analysts say it will be another year of modest growth and not a return to boom times.
Lifestyle
-
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease.
-
All around the world, women are better empathizers than men, study finds
No matter where they live in the world, no matter what their cultural or family influences: In general, women are better at empathizing with other people than men, according to a study published Monday in the journal PNAS.
-
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Sports
-
Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Dubbed 'one of the greatest clutch performers this country has ever produced,' Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022.
-
2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport
In a groundswell of advocacy, athletes in bobsled and skeleton, boxing, gymnastics, rowing, soccer and figure skating among others waged wars this year against leaders in their sports, levelling allegations of toxicity and abuse.
-
Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors
Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.