Israel's government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law's ripples are dramatic
The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's legal system -- part of a broader plan that has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community.
The plan seeks to weaken the country's Supreme Court and transfer more powers to the parliament. Supporters say Israel's unelected judges wield too much power. But opponents say the judges play an important oversight role, and that the plan will push Israel toward autocratic rule.
Despite the fraught atmosphere, Netanyahu's allies say they are moving forward on the overhaul.
Here's a look at how the overhaul could affect Israel in the coming months:
WHY IS THE COUNTRY SO DIVIDED?
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has long been a polarizing leader. His government took office in December, after narrowly winning the country's fifth election in under four years. All of those elections focused on Netanyahu's fitness to rule.
These divisions have been reflected in the debate about the overhaul -- stretching across religious, class and ethnic lines.
The anti-government protesters come largely from Israel's urban middle class and include doctors, academics, military officers and business leaders. Netanyahu's supporters tend to be poorer, more religious and include residents of West Bank settlements and outlying areas. Many are working-class Jews of Mizrahi, or Middle Eastern, descent who see themselves marginalized by an Ashkenazi, or European, elite.
Following the Knesset vote that pushed the law through on Monday, Netanyahu appealed for unity and dialogue. But his opponents rejected the offer as insincere and vowed to continue the protests.
"The morning after, we emerge to an Israel with internal battle lines drawn, an Israel potentially at war with itself, a government certainly at war with much, perhaps most, of the people," wrote David Horovitz, founding editor of the Times of Israel news site.
Simcha Rothman, the Israeli lawmaker who has spearheaded the overhaul, said he hopes the opposition will be "responsible" and return to negotiations. But he made clear he is not done.
"We have the majority," he said, referring to the parliamentary coalition. "The majority of the people in Israel still support the reform."
WILL THE MILITARY'S READINESS BE AFFECTED?
Thousands of military reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty now that the first law has been passed. The military depends heavily on these volunteer reservists, particularly air force pilots, intelligence officers and members of other specialized units.
Current and former military brass have warned that if the reservists follow through on their threats, the military's ability to function in a national emergency could be compromised.
"If we don't have a strong and united defense force, if Israel's best do not serve in the IDF, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region," warned Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff.
HOW DOES THIS AFFECT ISRAEL'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE U.S.?
By pushing through the new law without a broad political consensus, Netanyahu has defied the country's closest ally, the United States, which gives Israel nearly US$4 billion in annual military assistance and diplomatic backing in international forums.
In a rare public warning ahead of the vote, U.S. President Joe Biden called on the Israeli government to postpone the session and try to reach a compromise with the opposition. The White House lamented Monday's vote result as "unfortunate."
Analysts say the contentious plan could undermine what both countries routinely describe as shared interests and values.
Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul-general in New York, said that Netanyahu's disregard for American concerns would further hurt the Israeli leader's troubled relationship with the U.S. president.
"No one will take Netanyahu at his word," he said.
The vote could also deepen a growing rift between the conservative Israeli government and the predominantly liberal American Jewish community. Two major groups, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Federations of North America, expressed deep "disappointment" over Monday's vote.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE PALESTINIANS?
Palestinians look at the unrest roiling Israel as proof of what they see as hypocrisy, saying that Israel's ongoing, 56-year occupation of the West Bank long ago undermined Israel's democracy.
"Palestinians see this as a contradiction, that Israelis are fighting for freedom and democracy through institutions that are inherently preventing an entire people from freedom and democracy," said Ines Abdel Razek, executive director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, an advocacy group.
But some politicians and analysts warn that the potential consequences of the judicial changes have a deeper reach into the West Bank than the public might think, eroding the main check on a far-right coalition bent on expanding settlements and increasing Israel's control over the occupied territory.
"This is a dangerous development for us," said Mustafa Barghouti, a veteran Palestinian activist.
WILL THE PROTESTS CONTINUE?
After seven months of mass demonstrations against the plan, the grassroots protest movement says it has no plans on stopping. Monday's vote was met by fierce protests across Israel and unprecedented clashes between protesters and the police.
Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank, said the "protests are not going anywhere, especially because the government has clearly stated that this is just phase one."
Josh Drill, a spokesperson for the protest movement, called for new measures, such as not paying taxes. He also called on the U.S. and the American Jewish community to reconsider financial support for the Israeli government and instead donate to advocacy groups aligned with the movement.
"How many statements can the U.S. administration put out that they're distraught or that they're worried? Come on, that's not actually doing anything," he said.
WILL THIS PUT ISRAEL'S ECONOMY AT RISK?
Monday's vote sent the Israeli currency and stock market tumbling and yielded warnings from the Moody's credit rating agency of "negative consequences" for the economy.
Netanyahu dismissed the negative reactions as a "momentary response" and insisted: "When the dust clears, it will be clear that the Israeli economy is very strong."
But many experts believe the damage to the economy could be long-lasting -- with foreign investors potentially deterred by fears that a weak judiciary could open the door to corruption and hurt the business environment.
The threat is particularly acute in in Israel's high-tech sector -- a key portion of Israel's economy. On Tuesday, leading Israeli newspapers covered their front pages in black -- an ominous image that was paid for by an alliance of high-tech companies.
"A black day for Israeli democracy," the ad read.
Yannay Spitzer, an economist at Israel's Hebrew University, said Israeli stock prices have lagged behind global indexes since the plan was unveiled. This trend, he said, "cannot be accounted for by ordinary market developments."
"Israel is headed to become an economically backward country with civil strife," Spitzer predicted.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
Parents charged after 16-month-old U.S. boy fatally shot by 5-year-old brother
Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother after the older child found a handgun in their apartment.
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Canadians want transparency, region-specific solutions in government's plan to fund all public transit: report
More connected communities, flexible funding and lower greenhouse gas emissions – these are some of the topics that arise in a new report outlining what Canadians and sector experts are hoping to see as the government moves closer to fulfilling its promise to deliver permanent funding for public transit across the country.
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
'We are going to be tested again': Experts on Canada's pandemic response
A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, stressing that the country's pandemic response must be reviewed before it’s tested once again.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Canadians want transparency, region-specific solutions in government's plan to fund all public transit: report
More connected communities, flexible funding and lower greenhouse gas emissions – these are some of the topics that arise in a new report outlining what Canadians and sector experts are hoping to see as the government moves closer to fulfilling its promise to deliver permanent funding for public transit across the country.
-
'We are going to be tested again': Experts on Canada's pandemic response
A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, stressing that the country's pandemic response must be reviewed before it’s tested once again.
-
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after attacking Mississauga mosque last year
The man who attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison, a week after pleading guilty to three terrorism charges.
-
Government's suicide prevention helpline underprepared for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
World
-
Taliban orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close despite UN concern and rare public protest
The Taliban announced Tuesday that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict.
-
Outside experts' last report raises questions about Mexican military's role in disappearance of 43 students
The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts Tuesday raised further questions about the Mexican military's role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.
-
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
-
Israel's government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law's ripples are dramatic
The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's legal system -- part of a broader plan that has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community.
-
Abortion rights amendment cleared for Ohio's November ballot, promising expensive fight this fall
A proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion made Ohio's fall ballot Tuesday, setting up what promises to be a volatile and expensive fight rife with emotional messaging and competing factual claims.
-
Bolivia says it is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders
Bolivia is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders and combat smuggling and drug trafficking, the Andean country's defense minister confirmed Tuesday, a day after Argentina demanded information on an agreement reached by Iran and Bolivia that has raised security concerns in the region.
Politics
-
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Health
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
-
Government's suicide prevention helpline underprepared for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
-
House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress for failing to supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
Entertainment
-
Sentencing in 'The Wire' actor's death: Nephew urges compassion for defendant
A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the fentanyl-laced heroin death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor's nephew recommended compassion for the defendant.
-
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.
-
'Nostalgia marketing': How Barbie's massive marketing campaign worked so well
While 'Barbenheimer' certainly increased the hype for this history-making box office weekend, Barbie was already on track for a record box office before the memes kicked off, with a massive marketing campaign that experts say is difficult to replicate.
Business
-
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Canada's two biggest airlines saw a far higher proportion of their flights delayed than many of their American peers, according to figures from an aviation data firm.
-
S&P/TSX composite ticks lower Tuesday on mixed trading, U.S. markets rise
Wall Street strengthened Tuesday after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
Lifestyle
-
Counting Pikachus: Pokemon sleep app entices fans to go to bed
Fans who play Pokemon late into the night have a new incentive to get to bed in the form of a sleep app that rewards them with the franchise's signature monsters.
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
Sports
-
Mark Stone brings Stanley Cup back to childhood roots in Winnipeg
Standing in the middle of Keith Bodley Arena, the memories came rushing back for Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone – who had the Stanley Cup by his side the entire time – sharing stories from when he was a kid playing in the arena.
-
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
-
Canadian women look to showcase quality, experience against well-drilled Irish side
In need of points to keep its World Cup dream alive, Canada has to put it best foot forward Wednesday against Ireland after the frustration of a tournament-opening scoreless draw with Nigeria.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.