Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass
Israel's president Tuesday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to seek dialogue and compromise after it pushed ahead with a controversial judicial overhaul in a turbulent parliamentary session overnight.
Isaac Herzog said it was a "difficult morning" following the late-night parliamentary vote that saw two contentious pieces of legislation pass a preliminary hurdle.
The legislation is part of sweeping changes proposed by the government that have prompted vocal criticism in Israel and abroad, drawn tens of thousands of protesters to the streets and spooked investors and financial markets.
On Tuesday, the dollar gained over 2% against the shekel, continuing a monthlong slide that has seen the Israeli currency lose over 5% of its value against the dollar. Several Israeli companies have said they are withdrawing money from the country, while Israeli newspapers have reported even larger withdrawals of cash as investors have grown jittery about the business climate.
Critics say the judicial overhaul underway will concentrate power in the hands of the ruling coalition in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, and erode the democratic system of checks and balances.
Netanyahu and his allies insist the changes will better curb an overly powerful Supreme Court.
"Many citizens across Israeli society, many people who voted for the coalition, are fearful for national unity," Herzog said at a conference organized by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. He urged Netanyahu and his allies to enable dialogue to reach a consensus on judiciary reform.
Late on Tuesday, Netanyahu issued an appeal for dialogue, saying he believed that the gaps could be reduced or closed. "Let's talk, here and now, without preconditions or excuses, so together we can achieve a broad agreement for the good of all citizens of Israel," he said.
His critics have called on Netanyahu to freeze the legislation and start negotiations. Opposition leader Yair Lapid mocked the premier's appeal.
"Citizens of Israel, I have no pleasant way to say this: Prime Minister Netanyahu is lying," Lapid said in a statement. "We have been trying to hold talks with them for many weeks."
Herzog's remarks came the morning after tens of thousands of Israelis protested outside the parliament ahead of the vote, the second mass demonstration in Jerusalem in recent weeks.
Israeli Palestinians, a minority that may have the most to lose by the overhaul, have mostly stayed on the sidelines, due to discrimination they face at home and Israel's ongoing 55-year occupation of their Palestinian brethren in the West Bank.
After more than seven hours of debate that dragged on after midnight, Netanyahu and his allies passed two clauses in the package of proposed changes that seek to weaken the country's Supreme Court and further empower ruling parliamentary coalitions.
With a 63-47 vote, the Knesset approved measures that give the governing coalition control over judicial appointments and curtail the Supreme Court's ability to review the legality of major legislation known as "Basic Laws." The bills still require two additional readings in parliament to pass into law.
Also planned are proposals that would give the parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court rulings and control the appointment of government legal advisers. The advisers currently are professional civil servants and critics say the new system would politicize government ministries.
The United States has called for restraint, and on Tuesday, the United Nations human rights chief called on Israel "to pause the proposed legislative changes and open them up for wider debate and reflection."
"Such issues at the heart of rule of law deserve the fullest consideration in order to ensure that any changes promote, rather than diminish, the ability of the judiciary -- and other branches of Government -- to protect the rights of all people in Israel," Volker Turk, the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement.
German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann appeared to express concerns about the Israeli plan after a two-day visit that included a meeting with the overhaul's architect, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and two of the people targeted by the changes, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.
It is "clear for me that we must fundamentally protect and strengthen the institutions of our liberal democracies," Bushmann said in a statement, "because fundamental rights are, by their nature, minority rights and the majority must never have the last word."
According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute think tank published Tuesday, 66% of respondents think the Supreme Court should have the authority to strike down laws incompatible with the Basic Laws, and 63% think the current system for picking judges -- a panel made up of politicians, judges and attorneys -- should be maintained.
Almost three-quarters of the 756 respondents -- 72% -- said there should be compromise between the opposing political camps about proposed judicial changes.
Herzog, who serves as the largely symbolic head of state, has tried to broker dialogue between the increasingly polarized camps and has called on Netanyahu and his allies to delay the contentious judicial overhaul.
Netanyahu's governing coalition is made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties and took office in late December, after the country's fifth parliamentary elections in less than four years. The political deadlock was largely over the long-time leader's fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, charges Netanyahu has denied.
------
Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed from Tel Aviv, Israel.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of China's attempts to influence Canadian elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Putin suspends Russia's only remaining major nuclear treaty with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States -- sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
House committee to discuss expanding foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee is set to meet today to discuss expanding its study into foreign election interference.
Canada
-
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
-
B.C. First Nation to release results of search for unmarked graves at school site
A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
-
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
The annual inflation rate slowed more than expected in January, suggesting the Bank of Canada will stick to its decision to pause interest rate hikes as an overheated economy cools.
-
Researchers hope wrongfully convicted database will lead to reforms, more releases
Students and staff at the University of Toronto law school are launching a new database this week documenting dozens of cases of wrongful convictions in Canada hoping to draw more attention to the problem.
World
-
Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
A court in Romania's capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.
-
Highlights of Putin's address to Russia's parliament
President Vladimir Putin updated Russia's elite on Tuesday on the war in Ukraine, nearly one year to the day since ordering an invasion that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.
-
Fears, questions about North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal
North Korea claims its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals, and often follows its provocative weapons tests with launch details. But many foreign experts call the North's claim propaganda and suggest that the country is not yet capable of hitting the United States or its allies with a nuclear weapon.
-
3 United Nations peacekeepers killed in central Mali
Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and several others severely wounded by a roadside bomb in central Mali on Tuesday, according to the UN.
-
Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast, officials said.
-
Wagner owner blasts 'treason' of Russian military chiefs
The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, accused Russia's defence minister and chief of general staff on Tuesday of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition, which he charged amounts to an attempt to 'destroy' the force.
Politics
-
House committee to discuss expanding foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee is set to meet today to discuss expanding its study into foreign election interference.
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
-
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
Health
-
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
-
Hong Kong pulls visa for scientist behind gene-edited babies claim
Hong Kong on Tuesday revoked a visa it granted to a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world's first genetically edited babies, pulling it hours after he announced his research plans in the financial hub.
Sci-Tech
-
What creates a huge earthquake? Scientists investigate phenomenon behind big tremors
Scientists have made further strides toward identifying the key circumstances for catastrophic earthquakes, according to a new study.
-
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
-
Two U.S. Supreme Court cases this week could upend the entire internet
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear back-to-back oral arguments this week in two cases that could significantly reshape online speech and content moderation.
Entertainment
-
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
-
Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen Panettiere has died
Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor who had a role in 'Ice Age: The Meltdown' and was brother to actress Hayden Panettiere, has died, according to Kasey Kitchen, a representative for Hayden Panettiere. He was reportedly 28.
-
Adele says she's become a 'constant meme' following the Super Bowl
Adele says it's 'hard work' being a meme after a video taken of her at the Super Bowl this year went viral.
Business
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
-
4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees
A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance.
-
Home Depot says it will raise pay for Canadian, U.S. workers
Home Depot said Tuesday it's investing US$1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.
Lifestyle
-
Being richer doesn't necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
-
Ryan Reynolds helped design the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that the design for this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was picked by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
-
Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum, new papyrus
Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing of its oldest museum Monday, home to a 16-metre (52-foot) -long scroll unearthed last year.
Sports
-
Canada joins countries calling on IOC to define Russian, Belarus 'neutrality'
Canada was among the governments of 35 countries signing a statement Monday calling on the International Olympic Committee to clarify the definition of "neutrality" as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
-
Spain court denies Dani Alves' appeal to be freed on bail
A Spanish court denied Dani Alves' appeal on Tuesday to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian soccer player continues.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.