Israel notes 'significant gaps' after ceasefire talks with U.S., Qatar, Egypt

BREAKING Princess of Wales returns home after surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.
Israel said "significant gaps" remain after ceasefire talks Sunday with the United States, Qatar and Egypt but called them constructive and said they would continue in the week ahead, a tentative sign of progress on a potential agreement that could see Israel pause military operations against Hamas in exchange for the release of remaining hostages.
The U.S. announced its first military deaths in the region since the war began and blamed Iran-backed militants for the drone strike in Jordan that killed three American service members amid concerns about a wider conflict.
The statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on the ceasefire talks did not say what the "significant gaps" were. There was no immediate statement from the other parties.
The war has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, destroyed vast swaths of Gaza and displaced nearly 85 per cent of the territory's people. Israel says its air and ground offensive has killed more than 9,000 militants, without providing evidence. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants took about 250 hostages.
With Gaza's 2.3 million people in a deepening humanitarian crisis, the United Nations secretary-general called on the United States and others to resume funding the main agency providing aid to the besieged territory, after Israel accused a dozen employees of taking part in the Hamas attack that ignited the war.
Communications Director Juliette Touma warned that the agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, would be forced to stop its support in Gaza by the end of February.
Sunday's intelligence meeting included CIA Director Bill Burns, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.
Ahead of the meeting, two senior Biden administration officials said U.S. negotiators were making progress on a potential agreement that would play out over two phases, with the remaining women, elderly and wounded hostages to be released in a first 30-day phase. It also would call for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. The officials requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing negotiations.
More than 100 hostages, mainly women and children, were released in November in exchange for a weeklong ceasefire and the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking to troops, said that "these days we are conducting a negotiation process for the release of hostages" but vowed that as long as hostages remain in Gaza, "we will intensify the (military) pressure and continue our efforts -- it's already happening now."
At least 17 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes that hit apartment buildings in central Gaza, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw the bodies at a local hospital. One hit a building in Zawaida, killing 13 people, and the other an apartment block in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing four.
Also Sunday, 10 Palestinians were killed in a strike that hit a residential building in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, said Dr. Moataz Harara, a physician at Shifa Hospital, where the dead were taken.
Israel's military said troops were engaging in close combat with Hamas in neighbourhoods of the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest.
The three deaths announced by Biden were the first U.S. fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East by Iranian-backed militias amid the war in Gaza. U.S. Central Command said 25 service members were injured.
U.S. officials were working to conclusively identify the group responsible for the attack, but assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was responsible. Jordanian state television quoted a government spokesperson as contending the attack happened across the border in Syria. U.S. officials insisted it took place in Jordan, which U.S. troops have long used as a basing point.
The U.S. in recent months has struck targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to respond to attacks on American forces and to deter Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from continuing to threaten commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
The war in Gaza has sparked concerns about a regional conflict. The United States, Israel's closest ally, has increasingly called for restraint in Gaza and for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into the territory while supporting the offensive.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "the abhorrent alleged acts" of staff members accused in the Oct. 7 attack "must have consequences," but added the agency should not be penalized by the withholding of funding, and "the dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met."
The United States, the agency's largest donor, cut funding over the weekend, followed by eight other countries including Britain and Germany. Together, they provided nearly 60 per cent of UNRWA's budget in 2022.
Guterres said that of the 12 employees accused, nine were immediately terminated, one was confirmed dead and two were still being identified. He said they would be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.
UNRWA provides basic services for Palestinian families who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding the country's creation. The refugees and their descendants are the majority of Gaza's population.
Since the war began, most of the territory's 2.3 million people depend on the agency's programs for "sheer survival," including food and shelter, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.
A quarter of Gaza's population is facing starvation as fighting and Israeli restrictions hinder the delivery of aid, which has been well below the daily average of 500 trucks before the war
In the past week, hostages' family members and supporters have blocked aid trucks from entering at the Kerem Shalom crossing. Dozens again blocked the entry on Sunday, chanting "No aid will cross until the last hostages return."
The military later declared the area around the crossing a closed military zone, which would prohibit protests there.
With Gaza's future being debated, thousands, including far-right lawmakers in Netanyahu's coalition and senior Cabinet ministers, gathered in Jerusalem to call for renewing Jewish settlement in Gaza. Settlements there were evacuated in 2005, ending a 38-year-occupation, during a unilateral withdrawal of troops that bitterly divided Israel.
Crowds chanted "death to terrorists" as far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took the stage and declared it was "time to encourage immigration" of Palestinians from Gaza.
The international community, including the U.S., has said it will oppose any attempts to expel Palestinians from Gaza. It also overwhelmingly considers settlements on occupied territory illegal.
Netanyahu has said such views do not reflect official policy and he has no plans to resettle Gaza, but he has released few details of a postwar vision for the territory.
------
Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, and Lidman from Jerusalem. Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
The CEO overseeing Saudi Arabia's royal commission for its historic al-Ula site has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over some $55 million in contracts, officials said.
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in 'The Wizard of Oz' because he wanted to pull off 'one last score' is expected to stay out of prison after he's sentenced Monday.
A ghostly shipwreck appears on the tip of Newfoundland; family, friends and peers pay their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent; and passengers come to the defence of a man who opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane in Mexico. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
The bodies of the three people who were killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 22 were successfully recovered on Sunday, the president of the company announced.
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
Poland on Sunday asked the European Commission to fix a social media post about the Holocaust, saying it wrongly linked the Auschwitz death camp to Poland, rather than Nazi Germany.
Alex Murdaugh is returning to a South Carolina courtroom, but this time the convicted killer, disbarred attorney and admitted thief won't be fidgeting in the spotlight.
An Israeli airstrike on a Damascus suburb on Monday killed and wounded several people, the Syrian military said in a statement carried by state media. Opposition activists said the area hit was a stronghold of Iran-backed groups.
Legislative efforts in Missouri and Mississippi are attempting to prevent voters from having a say over abortion rights, building on anti-abortion strategies seen in other states, including last year in Ohio.
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
The British government says it will ban the sale of disposable vapes and limit their cornucopia of flavors in an effort to prevent children becoming addicted to nicotine. It also plans to stick to a contentious proposal to ban today's young people from ever buying cigarettes.
Last week, AI-generated images which depicted superstar Taylor Swift in sexually suggestive and explicit positions were spread around the internet, and experts say it’s a wake-up call showing we need real AI regulation now.
A new study has found that stars at the edge of the Milky Way travel more slowly than those closer to the centre. Their findings suggest that our galaxy’s gravitational core may be lighter in mass and contain less dark matter than previously thought.
The journey of “Moon Sniper,” the robotic explorer that has made Japan only the fifth country to put a spacecraft safely on the lunar surface, hasn’t gone quite as expected.
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in 'Dunkirk,' 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer,' 'Eternals,' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' as the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award.
Two men accused of murder in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay are set to go on trial Monday, more than 20 years after the trailblazing DJ was shot in his New York City recording studio.
As home sales throughout much of Canada have turned sluggish, home staging services have taken a hit as sellers rethink the cost of a thorough revamp
Attention meat-eaters! After a 10-year hiatus, the McRib is returning to Canada.
A group of developers wants to construct what would be America’s tallest building in an unlikely place: Oklahoma City. The proposed location for the 1,907-foot “Legends Tower” is certainly unconventional. The skyscraper would be more than double the height of Oklahoma City’s tallest building now and the fifth-tallest building in the world.
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title.
Toyota chief Koji Sato apologized Monday to customers, suppliers and dealers for flawed testing at a group company, following a series of similar problems in recent years.
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
