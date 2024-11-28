Israel launches first airstrike on Lebanon since ceasefire after saying Hezbollah violated the truce
The Israeli military on Thursday said its warplanes fired on southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity at a rocket storage facility, the first Israeli airstrike a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took hold.
There was no immediate word on casualties from Israel's aerial attack, which came hours after the Israeli military said it fired on people trying to return to certain areas in southern Lebanon. Israel said they were violating the ceasefire agreement, without providing details. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two people were wounded.
The back-to-back incidents stirred unease about the agreement, brokered by the United States and France, which includes an initial two-month ceasefire in which Hezbollah militants are to withdraw north of the Litani River and Israeli forces are to return to their side of the border. The buffer zone would be patrolled by Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers.
On Thursday, the second day of a ceasefire after more than a year of bloody conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon's state news agency reported that Israeli fire targeted civilians in Markaba, close to the border, without providing further details. Israel said it fired artillery in three other locations near the border. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
An Associated Press reporter in northern Israel near the border heard Israeli drones buzzing overhead and the sound of artillery strikes from the Lebanese side.
The Israeli military said in a statement that “several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the ceasefire.” It said troops “opened fire toward them” and would “actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement.”
Israeli officials have said forces will be withdrawn gradually as it ensures that the agreement is being enforced. Israel has warned people not to return to areas where troops are deployed, and says it reserves the right to strike Hezbollah if it violates the terms of the truce.
A Lebanese military official said Lebanese troops would gradually deploy in the south as Israeli troops withdraw. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The ceasefire agreement announced late Tuesday ended 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that began a day after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack out of Gaza, when the Lebanese militant group began firing rockets, drones and missiles in solidarity.
Israel retaliated with airstrikes, and the conflict steadily intensified for nearly a year before boiling over into all-out war in mid-September. The war in Gaza is still raging with no end in sight.
More than 3,760 people were killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon during the conflict, many of them civilians, according to Lebanese health officials. The fighting killed more than 70 people in Israel — over half of them civilians — as well as dozens of Israeli soldiers fighting in southern Lebanon.
Some 1.2 million people were displaced in Lebanon, and thousands began streaming back to their homes on Wednesday despite warnings from the Lebanese military and the Israeli army to stay out of certain areas. Some 50,000 people were displaced on the Israeli side, but few have returned and the communities near the northern border are still largely deserted.
In Menara, an Israeli community on the border with views into Lebanon, around three quarters of homes are damaged, some with collapsed roofs and burnt-out interiors. A few residents could be seen gathering their belongings on Thursday before leaving again.
Frankel reported from northern Israel. Associated Press writer Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver
A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
U.S. university says linebacker remains in stable condition, hours after announcing his death
Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died.
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
Canada
-
Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver
A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Edmonton soldier working for NATO dies from 'non-operational' medical complications
An Edmonton-based former commanding officer of a Canadian Armed Forces engineering regiment has died in Europe, the Department of National Defence said in a media release on Wednesday.
-
Mali arrests four senior employees of Canadian mining company as it presses firms for more taxes
Authorities in Mali have arrested four senior employees of a Canadian mining company as West Africa's military regime is detaining workers to pressure companies to pay millions in additional taxes.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
World
-
U.K. police investigate more than 5 people over alleged abuse by former Harrods boss Al Fayed
Britain's biggest police force has launched an investigation into more than five people who may have assisted the former boss of top-end department store Harrods, Mohamed Al Fayed, carry out more than 100 alleged acts of sexual abuse, including rape, on women and girls.
-
Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he hoped president-elect Donald Trump would rethink his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, saying it could 'screw up' relationships with close allies.
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, and Beijing says U.S. returned 4 people to China
Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, announcing a rare diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.
-
Trial of 3 Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia begins in London
A court in London has heard how three Bulgarian nationals allegedly passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years after carrying out surveillance across Europe on individuals and places of interest to Moscow.
-
Notre Dame primps for its grand post-blaze return. But why does the cathedral look unfinished?
The bells of Notre Dame are chiming again, but scaffolding still clinging to the cathedral's exterior is puzzling some Parisians, who question whether its grand post-blaze reopening is more symbolic than substantive.
-
A child beauty queen's death, a botched investigation and decades of mystery: What we know about JonBenet Ramsey's killing
Child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was strangled in her own home in December 1996. A new Netflix documentary series reexamines the gruesome killing.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
-
'A little candy today for pain down the road': Former Bank of Canada governor on GST holiday, rebate cheques
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the Liberal government’s proposed GST holiday, as well as their plan to send $250 cheque to 18.7 million working Canadians, is a 'bad package.'
-
Supreme Court to hear challenge of law that curbs spy watchdog members
The Supreme Court of Canada will weigh the constitutionality of legislation that limits members of a spy watchdog from using their parliamentary immunity to speak out.
Health
-
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
-
Dementia may arrive a decade earlier in men at high risk for heart disease, study finds
Being at higher risk of heart disease may cause dementia to appear in men a decade before it will occur in similarly at-risk women, a new study found.
-
'On edge': Fraser Valley farmers hardest hit in Canada by avian flu
In Aldergrove, B.C., Derek Janzen’s barns are filled with birds. But two years ago, Bordercreek Farms was in crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
One Tech Tip: Home for the holidays? Show relatives you care with some tech support
For the more tech-savvy among us, the Holiday trip home could mean we’ll be called on to provide a backlog of tech support to family; here's some tips on how to manage your tech encounters.
-
Fossilized poop reveals secrets of how dinosaurs came to dominate Earth
The earliest dinosaurs were unremarkable, bit players on a supercontinent crowded with other ancient reptiles when they first evolved around 230 million years ago.
-
A social media ban for under-16s passes the Australian Senate and will soon be a world-first law
A social media ban for children under 16 passed the Australian Senate Thursday and will soon become a world-first law.
Entertainment
-
Ex-TV host Charlie Rose settles sexual harassment lawsuit years after his #MeToo-era ouster
Charlie Rose has resolved a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by three women in the wake of his #MeToo-era ouster from CBS News in 2017.
-
Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan is 'taking drum lessons' to portray him in biopic
The Beatle, Ringo Starr, recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the speculation that “Saltburn” star Keoghan has been cast to portray him in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail a third time as he awaits sex trafficking trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail on Wednesday as he awaits a May sex trafficking trial by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a "serious risk" of witness tampering and proof he has tried to hide prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated.
Business
-
CFIB calls on Ottawa to compensate small firms for costs to implement GST holiday
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is asking the federal government to compensate small businesses for the costs to implement the two-month long GST holiday.
-
B.C. real estate agent who allowed client to conduct viewing unaccompanied agrees to $10K fine
A real estate agent who allowed a client to conduct their own private viewing of a Maple Ridge, B.C., home without a licensed professional present has agreed to a $10,000 fine for the misconduct.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Lifestyle
-
Travelling to Greenland is about to get easier as new international airport opens
The new international airport in Nuuk, equipped with a 2,200-metre runway, will allow larger planes to connect the Arctic territory with the rest of the world.
-
Turkiye's 'mad honey' has been folk medicine for millennia, but there's a sting in its tail
For millennia, Turkiye's 'mad honey' has been used as folk medicine, a spoonful taken daily to lower blood pressure or used as a sexual stimulant.
-
It's expensive to visit the Maldives. Now it's more expensive to leave, too
The Indian Ocean archipelago nation of the Maldives, known for its white sand beaches and coral reefs, has just increased the price it costs to leave.
Sports
-
Canadian men climb four places to No. 31, reach all-time high in FIFA world rankings
Canada will finish out the year at a career-high in the FIFA rankings after climbing four places to No. 31.
-
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday.
-
U.S. university says linebacker remains in stable condition, hours after announcing his death
Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died.
Autos
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
-
Fewer people intend to buy an EV amid price, driving range concerns: EY report
A new survey finds fewer drivers intend to make their next car purchase an electric vehicle.
Local Spotlight
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
Eliminating open-net fish farms in B.C. would cost taxpayers billions: report
A report commissioned by the BC Salmon Farmers Association says the proposed federal ban on marine net-pens in British Columbia would cost taxpayers billions and have "severe consequences" for Canada's economy, Indigenous communities, and food security.
-
Vancouver city council votes to keep natural gas out of new builds
After two days of debate, Vancouver city council rejected a motion to re-allow natural gas heating in new construction.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses
Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Alberta has won again, so check your tickets
Another lucky ticket was bought in Alberta, lottery officials said Thursday.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., man faces charges in Canada Day crash that killed Calgarian
A 34-year-old Cranbrook, B.C., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a fatal crash on Canada Day.
Ottawa
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Nepean bedroom fire displaces eight students
A fire that started in a bedroom of a home in Nepean Wednesday evening has displaced eight students, says Ottawa Fire Services.
-
Eganville Leader newspaper going on strike amid Canada Post job action
Renfrew County’s most popular newspaper says it too is going on strike in the midst of job action by the country’s postal workers.
Montreal
-
Longueuil Mayor will seek re-election in 2025
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier announced Thursday that she will seek re-election in 2025.
-
Legault says he is 'happy' with Ottawa's border response after tariff threats
After saying on Wednesday that he had not received a 'clear answer' from the federal government, Quebec Premier Francois Legault now says he is 'happy' to see that Ottawa agrees a plan is needed to avoid Donald Trump's tariffs.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Edmonton soldier working for NATO dies from 'non-operational' medical complications
An Edmonton-based former commanding officer of a Canadian Armed Forces engineering regiment has died in Europe, the Department of National Defence said in a media release on Wednesday.
-
Firefighters working to control blaze on 83 Avenue
Firefighters were called to a multi-unit residential building in west Edmonton Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
Winnipeg
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant
The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Regina
-
Regina non-profits say Canada Post strike has brought donations to a standstill
The annual donation streams of at least two Regina non-profit organizations are at a standstill due to the Canada Post strike.
-
Woman arrested after downtown robbery in Regina
A woman has been arrested following a downtown robbery on Wednesday morning.
-
'Only thing that works': Push for anti-seizure medication reapproval dominates Sask. legislature
A family affected by epilepsy and a neurologist joined the Saskatchewan NDP on Wednesday to push for the province to resume talks for a publicly funded anti-seizure medication.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Police looking for three suspects in Paris, Ont. theft
Ontario Provincial Police were called to a break and enter at a Rest Acres Road business on Wednesday around 3:25 a.m.
-
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
Saskatoon
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips in homicide outside Fairhaven School
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for public assistance in solving a homicide that occurred in June outside Fairhaven School.
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Greater Sudbury buys more property for new events centre
Greater Sudbury is purchasing property for its new events centre downtown. The plan is to build the facility in what’s called the South District, a triangle of land within Elgin, Paris and Brady streets.
London
-
Active blaze in east London
Emergency crews are on scene of an active fire in east London on Cornish Street.
-
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.
-
Federal government investing in Stratford crime prevention
The federal government is investing more than $1 million for crime prevention in Stratford.
Barrie
-
Police arrest allegedly armed man shoplifting in Barrie
Barrie police arrested a man accused of waving an edged weapon at store security while attempting to shoplift.
-
Transport truck fire on Highway 26 in Springwater
Emergency crews responded to a transport truck fire on Highway 26 in Springwater Township Thursday morning.
-
Residents of Barrie complex evacuated after fire in unit
Residents of a Little Avenue complex building in Barrie had to evacuate after a fire broke out in one of the units.
Windsor
-
13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS
Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.
-
Windsor Spitfires join Windsor Goodfellows for 110th annual newspaper fundraiser
The Windsor Spitfires are lending a hand to the Windsor Goodfellows to help raise money for their annual newspaper drive, which kicked off Thursday morning.
-
Windsor-Essex County Humane Society seeking support this holiday season
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is hoping to get a boost this holiday season.
Vancouver Island
-
Eliminating open-net fish farms in B.C. would cost taxpayers billions: report
A report commissioned by the BC Salmon Farmers Association says the proposed federal ban on marine net-pens in British Columbia would cost taxpayers billions and have "severe consequences" for Canada's economy, Indigenous communities, and food security.
-
Search for missing man with dementia called off in Saanich, B.C.
Search-and-rescue volunteers have called off their search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia in the Mount Douglas area near Victoria, according to the man's family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Lethbridge
-
Large turnout expected as Blood Tribe members go to the polls
Blood Tribe members are voting today to elect their next chief and council.
-
Parking restrictions removed for City of Lethbridge late Wednesday afternoon
The City of Lethbridge deactivated its snow routes late Wednesday afternoon, meaning on-street parking can resume.
-
2 Pincher Creek men charged in relation to early November break-and-enter
Two Pincher Creek men face charges in relation to a break-and-enter at a rural residence in early November.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Heavy police presence in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island is advising the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Rabbit Island Road and Thomas Road in Wabozominissing, Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.