Israel-Hamas War

Why did Netanyahu end the Gaza ceasefire?

By The Associated Press

Published

Retired Maj.-Gen. David Fraser comments on the current situation between Israel and Hamas.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.