Israel-Hamas War

U.S. shifts military resources in Mideast in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran attack

By The Associated Press

Published

The future USS Thomas Hudner, a U.S. Navy destroyer named after Korean War veteran Thomas Hudner, during christening ceremony at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, April 1, 2017. The ship was commissioned, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.