U.S. demands probe of Palestinian American’s killing by Israeli settlers

Mourners cover the graves of Palestinian American Sayfollah Musallet, 20, and Mohammed al-Shalabi with soil during their funeral in the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa al-Sharqiya on Sunday, July 13, 2025. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Musallet was killed in an attack by Israeli settlers and al-Shalabi was shot in the chest. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)