ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

UN official urges Israel to lift aid blockade of Gaza and calls it ‘cruel collective punishment’

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinians receive humanitarian aid distributed by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.