Israel-Hamas War

U.K. ‘outraged’ at Israel restricting aid as it works to evacuate children from Gaza for treatment

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinian children sort through trash as they look for plastic to use in making fire for cooking, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.