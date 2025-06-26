Israel-Hamas War

The families of hostages held in Gaza hope for their own ceasefire after truce in Israel-Iran war

By The Associated Press

Published

Liran Berman, brother of twins Ziv and Gali Berman, who were abducted from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, 2023, and held in the Gaza Strip, poses for a portrait at home with his family dog, Barbie, in Or Akiva, Israel, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)


















