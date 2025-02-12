Israel-Hamas War

Relatives of Israeli hostages are terrified as the Gaza ceasefire teeters

By The Associated Press

Published

Relatives and supporters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip protest outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. after Hamas announced it would delay a planned hostage release after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















