ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Palestinian teen killed in Israeli air strike on West Bank, health ministry says

By Reuters

Published

Smoke rises over Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank during an Israeli military operation, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (Majdi Mohammed/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.