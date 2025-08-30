Israel-Hamas War

Palestinian president’s office urges US to reinstate his visa ahead of key UN meetings

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.