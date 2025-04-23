ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli government X account appears to post then delete condolence to Pope Francis

By AFP

Published

Norberto Rodriguez places flowers near a photo of the late Pope Francis outside the Cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.