ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israelis bid farewell to Shiri Bibas and her 2 young sons killed in captivity in Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

People watch a live broadcast from the funeral of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, at a plaza known as the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The mother and her two children were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.