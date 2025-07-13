Israel-Hamas War

Israeli strikes kill at least 30 in Gaza as Palestinian war deaths top 58,000

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Smoke from an explosion rises in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from a southern Israel location on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.