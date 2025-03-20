ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes, killing at least 58 Palestinians, medics say

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings travelling from Beit Hanoun to Jabaliya, a day after Israel's renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.