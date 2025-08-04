ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli government votes to dismiss attorney general, escalating standoff with judiciary

By The Associated Press

Published

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara listens on as she attends a cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.