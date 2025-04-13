ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza on Palm Sunday, targets a hospital in the territory’s north

By The Associated Press

Published

The outpatient and laboratory wards of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hospital are seen after being hit by an Israeli army strike late Saturday, following a warning issued by the army to evacuate patients, in Gaza City, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.