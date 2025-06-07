Israel-Hamas War

Israel retrieves body of Thai hostage as 95 more people reported killed in Gaza offensive

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated photo provided by the Hostage's Family Forum shows Nattapong Pinta, with his wife and son. (Hostage's Family Forum via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.