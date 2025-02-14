ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israel announces names of three hostages set for Saturday release from Gaza

By CNN

Published

Israel said Palestinian militants in Gaza will release American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen (left), Russian-Israeli Alexandre Troufanov (centre) and Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn (right). (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via CNN Newsource)


















