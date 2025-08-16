Israel-Hamas War

In their words: Israeli leaders support the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the U.S. Independence Day reception, known as the annual "Fourth of July" celebration, hosted by Newsmax, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.