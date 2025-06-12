Israel-Hamas War

Hamas says it killed 12 Israeli-backed fighters. Israeli-supported group says they were aid workers

By The Associated Press

Published

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.