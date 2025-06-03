Israel-Hamas War

Gaza officials say Israeli forces killed 27 heading to aid site. Israel says it fired near suspects

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.