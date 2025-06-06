ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Gaza marks the start of Eid with outdoor prayers amongst the rubble and food growing ever scarcer

By The Associated Press

Palestinians gather for Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















