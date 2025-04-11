Israel-Hamas War

Gaza ‘hell on earth’ as hospital supplies running out, warns head of Red Cross

By Reuters

Published

Palestinian children line up to wait for donated food at a distribution centre in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, on April 11, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.