ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Gaza ceasefire can be reached but may take more time, Israeli officials say

By Reuters

Published

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, seen from the Israel-Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.