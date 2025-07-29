ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Dutch to ban far-right Israeli ministers over Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

Far-right Israeli lawmakers Itamar Ben Gvir, centre, and Bezalel Smotrich, right, attend the swearing-in ceremony for Israel's parliament, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.