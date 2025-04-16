ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Dog reunites with Israeli family after disappearing for 18 months in Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

Rachel Dancyg holds her dog, Billie, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Israeli soldiers found Billie in the Gaza Strip, 18 months after she disappeared during Hamas' attack on Dancyg's Kibbutz of Nir Oz, in Binyamina, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)


















