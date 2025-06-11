ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Convoy arrives in Libya en route to Gaza to challenge Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid

By The Associated Press

Published

Members of a humanitarian convoy of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, wave Palestinian flags from a bus as the group travels toward Gaza via Egypt's Rafah Crossing, in Zawiya, Libya, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.